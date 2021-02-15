$0.35 EPS Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPM stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 160,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,121. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

