$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rexnord.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Vertical Research started coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth about $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after purchasing an additional 643,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 397,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 324,475 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN opened at $41.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $49.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.92%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

