$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Proofpoint reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFPT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.85.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total transaction of $3,182,889.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,411,432.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,497.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,075 shares of company stock worth $7,199,798 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Proofpoint by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 35.1% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Proofpoint by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 11,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $134.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 1.25.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.