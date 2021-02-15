-$0.45 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLSE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pulse Biosciences by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,452 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 180.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLSE traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.96. 5,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,128. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

