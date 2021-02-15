-$0.45 EPS Expected for Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will report ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.79) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.
Shares of PLSE traded up $3.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.96. 5,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,128. Pulse Biosciences has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.
