$0.46 EPS Expected for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

PRLB opened at $197.05 on Monday. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.73 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Proto Labs by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

