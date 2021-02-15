$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Commercial Metals posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $24.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

