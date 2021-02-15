-$0.54 EPS Expected for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Rubius Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($2.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($1.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,900,793.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,327,787.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 14,746 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUBY stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63. Rubius Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.