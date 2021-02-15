-$0.66 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 760%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($4.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.62.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $951,817. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,326,000 after acquiring an additional 707,174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $38,614,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,258,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,763,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 620,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 540,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 114,211 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEAS traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,797. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.37.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.