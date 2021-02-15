$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Sunoco posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $4.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunoco.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.11.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 216,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.59. 4,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,048. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.41. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

