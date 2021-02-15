$0.84 EPS Expected for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.75. Allegiance Bancshares posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 394.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $73,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,389.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,119 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,609.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,400 shares of company stock worth $372,820. 8.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 22.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABTX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,297. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.88 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $747.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

