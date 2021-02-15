$0.89 EPS Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will report $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Emerson Electric also reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMR. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

EMR opened at $85.33 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $37.75 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

