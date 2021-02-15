-$0.91 EPS Expected for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) will post earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.73) and the lowest is ($0.98). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.81) to ($3.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Karuna Therapeutics.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares in the company, valued at $283,974,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,026,214 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,915 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $703,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $1.95 on Monday, hitting $119.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,079. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $52.62 and a one year high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.38.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

