$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMC. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,455,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 927,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 565,829 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,938,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,065,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day moving average is $140.89. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $168.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

