0Chain Market Capitalization Tops $32.64 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $32.64 million and $715,406.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000137 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00032564 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars.

