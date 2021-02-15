0x (ZRX) Price Up 7.8% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One 0x token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00003402 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $390.77 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00068226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $459.72 or 0.00950334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006878 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052033 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05195739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025133 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00018480 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00035491 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

About 0x

ZRX is a token. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

0x Token Trading

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

