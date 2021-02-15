$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

GRMN stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $131.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.86 and its 200 day moving average is $109.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

