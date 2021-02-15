$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will report earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Trinseo reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.06. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,742,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,533,000 after purchasing an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 3,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,267,000 after buying an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,188,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSE traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.05. 6,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,655. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $59.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

