$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.66. Nasdaq reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $7.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $141.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Nasdaq by 69.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 90.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 12.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Nasdaq by 39.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

