$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.64. Crown Castle International reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.68 to $6.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.11 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after purchasing an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after buying an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.46. 66,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,365. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $114.18 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

