$1.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will report sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.95 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $2.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $147.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

