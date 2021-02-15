-$1.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) will announce earnings per share of ($1.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($2.10). Delek US posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1,572.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.89) to ($3.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Delek US.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.03.

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NYSE DK opened at $22.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.19. Delek US has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

