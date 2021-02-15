$1.99 EPS Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.11. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $12.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.85. The company had a trading volume of 614,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,667,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.89. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,418,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,002,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after acquiring an additional 450,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,901,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,244,930,000 after purchasing an additional 696,828 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

