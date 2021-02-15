$103.34 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $103.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $111.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $419.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.30 million to $454.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $429.11 million, with estimates ranging from $402.30 million to $481.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

SITE Centers stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 753,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 159,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

