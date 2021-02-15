10,509 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Purchased by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.49. 131,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $207.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

