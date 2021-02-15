1,057,509 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,057,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,816,000. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 5.60% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,854,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,960,000 after purchasing an additional 187,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,089,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,139 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 643,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 200,636 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 317,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,947,000 after acquiring an additional 90,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,772. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.