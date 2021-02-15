$117.97 Million in Sales Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report sales of $117.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.24 million to $119.70 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $124.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $502.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500.98 million to $504.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $455.46 million, with estimates ranging from $440.72 million to $470.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.