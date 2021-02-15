119,531 Shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 119,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRC. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $42.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $42.84.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

