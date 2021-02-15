1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) received a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective from UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.94 ($30.52).

ETR:DRI traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Monday, hitting €21.40 ($25.18). The stock had a trading volume of 103,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.98. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

