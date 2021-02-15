124,828 Shares in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 124,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.73% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IDHQ. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 228.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 33,584 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000.

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $30.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,600. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $32.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.53.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

