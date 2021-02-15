126,926 Shares in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Acquired by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. Bank OZK accounts for 1.7% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Bank OZK at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,153,000 after buying an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,763,000 after buying an additional 97,122 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.64%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.