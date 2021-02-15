12,856 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,856 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 11,170 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

