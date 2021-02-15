$13.33 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will report $13.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.19 million. Gladstone Capital posted sales of $11.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full-year sales of $53.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.98 million to $54.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $57.11 million, with estimates ranging from $55.49 million to $58.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Gladstone Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 129,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 508,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 74,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLAD opened at $9.88 on Monday. Gladstone Capital has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $321.00 million, a P/E ratio of -164.67 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.30%.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

