$137.53 Million in Sales Expected for Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $137.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $138.20 million and the lowest is $136.40 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $619.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 93,430 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,934,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $28.10 on Monday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $702.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

