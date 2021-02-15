1,462,551 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,462,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,551,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of NiSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $30.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Barclays raised NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.