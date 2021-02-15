15,600 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,587,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 31.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $836,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at $17,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,399 shares of company stock worth $46,499,111 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $591.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $503.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.50, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $238.93 and a 1-year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.86.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

