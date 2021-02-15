160,743 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Bought by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 286,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 294.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 740,188 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $27.59.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

