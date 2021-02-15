16,636 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,322,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $108,613,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,317,000. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,538.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $93.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.00 and its 200-day moving average is $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a PE ratio of 126.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

