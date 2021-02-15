1,756 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,095.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,115.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,843.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,670.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

