183,350 Shares in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,938,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,776,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 572,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 214,346 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 37,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,969. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

