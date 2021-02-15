18,407 Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Acquired by Monticello Wealth Management LLC

Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.63. 5,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,821. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.78. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

