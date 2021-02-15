19,521 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Bought by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSEARCA SLY opened at $92.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $92.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

