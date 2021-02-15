$197.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post sales of $197.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the lowest is $195.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $766.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

