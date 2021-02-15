$197.90 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post sales of $197.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $201.10 million and the lowest is $195.60 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $167.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year sales of $766.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $745.90 million to $787.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $785.53 million, with estimates ranging from $761.20 million to $802.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.44. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after buying an additional 511,842 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,024,000 after purchasing an additional 293,689 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,855,000. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.