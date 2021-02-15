1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $5.35 on Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. 1inch has a total market capitalization of $751.01 million and $393.86 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1inch has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One 1inch token can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00011021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00060086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.63 or 0.00273003 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.86 or 0.00084106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.20 or 0.00090986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00093853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $205.29 or 0.00422573 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.42 or 0.00186126 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,263,600 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

