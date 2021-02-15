1irstcoin Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last Week (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $30.15 million and approximately $73,887.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00001780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00089855 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 126.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014673 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.15 or 0.00274829 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00019438 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,549 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

