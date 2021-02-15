1ST Source Bank Acquires Shares of 17,763 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Posted by on Feb 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

IEMG stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.