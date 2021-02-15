1ST Source Bank Acquires Shares of 17,763 iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

IEMG stock opened at $69.27 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.