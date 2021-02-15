1ST Source Bank Buys New Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNOV. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $35.92 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $35.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.