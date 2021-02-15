1ST Source Bank Decreases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

1ST Source Bank decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.14, for a total value of $250,764.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total transaction of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,393 shares of company stock worth $106,582,391 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $486.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $451.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $487.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

