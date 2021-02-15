1ST Source Bank Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 103.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 366.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Anthem by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Anthem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.60.

Anthem stock opened at $290.68 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $313.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

