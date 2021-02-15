1ST Source Bank Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $49.03 on Monday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $50.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38.

