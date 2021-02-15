1ST Source Bank Sells 25,205 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 25,205 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $61.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.42. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.86. The company has a market cap of $251.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

